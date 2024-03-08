Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.75 279.25

EURO EUR 306.81 306.26

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8927 1.8893

BRITISH POUND GBP 358.30 357.66

SWISS FRANC CHF 318.80 318.23

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 208.02 207.65

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.38 185.05

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.51 27.46

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.88 26.83

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.08 41.01

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.

70 172.39

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.01 209.63

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.91 35.85

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2116 0.2112

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.04 38.97

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.65 59.54

THAI BAHT THB 7.87 7.86

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.17 76.03

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.59 74.46

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.74 76.60

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.82 909.19

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 279.1262

GBP 355.3277

EUR 303.9964

JPY 1.8852

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-03-2024