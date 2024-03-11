Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 11 March 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 06:21 PM
The Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.50 279.00
EURO EUR 306.34 305.79
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9022 1.8988
BRITISH POUND GBP 359.16 358.52
SWISS FRANC CHF 318.47 317.90
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.27 206.90
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.73 184.90
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.49 27.44
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.78 26.73
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.02 40.94
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.
49 172.18
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.03 209.66
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.88 35.82
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2125 0.2122
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.06 38.99
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.70 59.59
THAI BAHT THB 7.89 7.87
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.10 75.96
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.52 74.39
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.67 76.53
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.22 908.59
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 279.1262
GBP 355.3277
EUR 303.9964
JPY 1.8852
SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-03-2024
