Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 14 March 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.25 278.75
EURO EUR 306.11 305.57
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8887 1.8854
BRITISH POUND GBP 357.19 356.55
SWISS FRANC CHF 317.65 317.09
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.22 206.85
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.66 184.33
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.41 27.36
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.64 26.60
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.98 40.91
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.97 171.
66
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.49 209.12
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.84 35.78
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2120 0.2116
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.02 38.95
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.60 59.49
THAI BAHT THB 7.83 7.81
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.03 75.90
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.46 74.33
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.60 76.46
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.16 907.54
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.5566
GBP 356.2739
EUR 304.4345
JPY 1.8851
SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-03-2024
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
RWMC set up cleanliness awareness camp near HFH
Minister calls for collective efforts to address climate change challenges
Exhibition "Sohna Punjab" held
Finger fracture rules Capuozzo out of Italy's showdown with Wales
KATI anticipates economic stabilization measures by elected government
Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.15 billion
Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns to Amsterdam
Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate cut hopes
Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in Galiyat
No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik
Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.15 billion23 minutes ago
-
Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate cut hopes1 hour ago
-
No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik2 hours ago
-
China issues guideline to boost e-commerce in rural areas2 hours ago
-
Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif2 hours ago
-
Govt expedites implementation of 5Es framework2 hours ago
-
Foreign economists highlight encouraging data on Chinese economy2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz honorary consul felicitated2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Furniture Council team to attend Canton Fair China3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar56 minutes ago