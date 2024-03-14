Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 14 March 2024

Published March 14, 2024

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.25 278.75

EURO EUR 306.11 305.57

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8887 1.8854

BRITISH POUND GBP 357.19 356.55

SWISS FRANC CHF 317.65 317.09

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 207.22 206.85

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.66 184.33

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.41 27.36

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.64 26.60

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.98 40.91

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.97 171.

66

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 209.49 209.12

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.84 35.78

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2120 0.2116

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.02 38.95

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.60 59.49

THAI BAHT THB 7.83 7.81

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.03 75.90

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.46 74.33

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.60 76.46

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.16 907.54

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.5566

GBP 356.2739

EUR 304.4345

JPY 1.8851

SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-03-2024

APP/mzr/

