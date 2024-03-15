Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 March 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.45 278.95

EURO EUR 304.54 303.99

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8837 1.8803

BRITISH POUND GBP 355.96 355.32

SWISS FRANC CHF 315.92 315.35

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.44 206.08

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.46 183.13

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.12 27.07

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.39 26.35

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.77 40.70

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.55 170.

25

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.96 208.58

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.86 35.80

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2102 0.2098

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.02 38.95

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.44 59.34

THAI BAHT THB 7.81 7.79

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.09 75.96

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.52 74.38

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.67 76.53

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.28 907.66

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.5405

GBP 356.6154

EUR 304.584

JPY 1.8839

SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-03-2024

APP/mzr/

