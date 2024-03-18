Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 18 March 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.20 278.70

EURO EUR 304.55 304.00

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8731 1.8697

BRITISH POUND GBP 355.53 354.90

SWISS FRANC CHF 316.18 315.61

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.30 205.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.31 182.98

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.09 27.04

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.33 26.28

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.77 40.69

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.22 169.

91

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.71 208.33

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.84 35.78

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2096 0.2092

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.98 38.91

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.23 59.12

THAI BAHT THB 7.77 7.75

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.03 75.89

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.45 74.32

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.59 76.45

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.55 905.93

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.6139

GBP 354.9541

EUR 303.1319

JPY 1.8768

SETTLEMENT DATE: 20-03-2024

APP/as/

