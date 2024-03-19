Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.10 278.60

EURO EUR 303.99 303.45

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8641 1.8608

BRITISH POUND GBP 355.03 354.39

SWISS FRANC CHF 314.20 313.64

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.04 205.67

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.36 182.03

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.87 26.83

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.18 26.13

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.69 40.62

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.27 168.

97

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 208.27 207.89

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.82 35.76

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2086 0.2082

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.96 38.89

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.08 58.97

THAI BAHT THB 7.75 7.74

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.00 75.86

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.42 74.29

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.57 76.43

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.20 906.58

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.6139

GBP 354.9541

EUR 303.1319

JPY 1.8768

SETTLEMENT DATE: 20-03-2024

