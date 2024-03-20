Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 279.10 278.60

EURO EUR 303.92 303.38

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8449 1.8415

BRITISH POUND GBP 355.05 354.42

SWISS FRANC CHF 314.09 313.53

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.64 205.27

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.41 182.08

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.89 26.84

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.25 26.21

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.68 40.61

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.

00 168.69

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.94 207.57

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.75

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2085 0.2081

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.96 38.89

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.91 58.81

THAI BAHT THB 7.74 7.73

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.01 75.87

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.42 74.29

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.57 76.43

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.53 906.90

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.5163

GBP 353.5764

EUR 302.1623

JPY 1.8522

SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-03-2024

