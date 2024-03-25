Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 March 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.60 278.10
EURO EUR 301.85 301.31
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8424 1.8391
BRITISH POUND GBP 351.25 350.62
SWISS FRANC CHF 310.38 309.83
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.89 204.52
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.92 181.59
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.53 26.49
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.97 25.92
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.40 40.33
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.19 166.
89
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.92 206.55
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2078 0.2074
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.88 38.81
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.95 58.84
THAI BAHT THB 7.66 7.65
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.87 75.74
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.29 74.15
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.43 76.30
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.52 903.89
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.0194
GBP 350.4157
EUR 300.8448
JPY 1.8362
SETTLEMENT DATE: 27-03-2024
APP/as/
