Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 March 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.60 278.10

EURO EUR 301.85 301.31

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8424 1.8391

BRITISH POUND GBP 351.25 350.62

SWISS FRANC CHF 310.38 309.83

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.89 204.52

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.92 181.59

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.53 26.49

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.97 25.92

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.40 40.33

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.19 166.

89

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.92 206.55

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2078 0.2074

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.88 38.81

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.95 58.84

THAI BAHT THB 7.66 7.65

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.87 75.74

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.29 74.15

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.43 76.30

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.52 903.89

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.0194

GBP 350.4157

EUR 300.8448

JPY 1.8362

SETTLEMENT DATE: 27-03-2024

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Pakistan needs clear policy guidelines, legislatio ..

Pakistan needs clear policy guidelines, legislation to control iTFA risks

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as geopolitics, inflation conce ..

Stock markets drop as geopolitics, inflation concerns weigh

6 minutes ago
 Minister suspends staff of Public Health Engineeri ..

Minister suspends staff of Public Health Engineering Swabi office

6 minutes ago
 PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas pr ..

PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices

25 minutes ago
 HEDP steering committee reviews progress on invest ..

HEDP steering committee reviews progress on investment in HEIs

8 minutes ago
 Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

2 hours ago
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

3 hours ago
 Rupee gains one against dollar

Rupee gains one against dollar

8 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

3 hours ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

3 hours ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

4 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business