Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.60 278.10

EURO EUR 302.49 301.95

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8401 1.8368

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.11 351.47

SWISS FRANC CHF 309.42 308.86

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.08 204.71

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.10 181.78

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.10 26.42

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.47 25.96

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.49 40.42

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.27 166.

97

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.11 206.74

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 35.69

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2079 0.2075

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.79 38.72

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.01 58.91

THAI BAHT THB 7.66 7.64

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 75.87 75.73

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.29 74.15

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.43 76.30

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.60 903.98

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278

GBP 350.3912

EUR 300.657

JPY 1.8373

SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-03-2024

