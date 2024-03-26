Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 March 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:49 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.60 278.10
EURO EUR 302.49 301.95
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8401 1.8368
BRITISH POUND GBP 352.11 351.47
SWISS FRANC CHF 309.42 308.86
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.08 204.71
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.10 181.78
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.10 26.42
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.47 25.96
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.49 40.42
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.27 166.
97
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.11 206.74
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 35.69
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2079 0.2075
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.79 38.72
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.01 58.91
THAI BAHT THB 7.66 7.64
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 75.87 75.73
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.29 74.15
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.43 76.30
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.60 903.98
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278
GBP 350.3912
EUR 300.657
JPY 1.8373
SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-03-2024
APP/as/
