Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 March 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:49 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.60 278.10

EURO EUR 302.49 301.95

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8401 1.8368

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.11 351.47

SWISS FRANC CHF 309.42 308.86

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.08 204.71

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.10 181.78

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.10 26.42

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.47 25.96

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.49 40.42

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.27 166.

97

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.11 206.74

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 35.69

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2079 0.2075

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.79 38.72

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.01 58.91

THAI BAHT THB 7.66 7.64

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 75.87 75.73

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.29 74.15

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.43 76.30

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.60 903.98

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278

GBP 350.3912

EUR 300.657

JPY 1.8373

SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-03-2024

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Chinese delegate discusses twin production technol ..

Chinese delegate discusses twin production technology in goat farming with UVAS ..

1 minute ago
 RDA lodges FIRs against 12 illegal housing schemes

RDA lodges FIRs against 12 illegal housing schemes

1 minute ago
 Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange ..

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

25 minutes ago
 Different security plans formed to ensure security ..

Different security plans formed to ensure security in district: DPO

1 minute ago
 Stock markets mostly rise before US data

Stock markets mostly rise before US data

1 minute ago
 Encroachments from busy roads removed

Encroachments from busy roads removed

3 minutes ago
AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school ..

AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school children

3 minutes ago
 Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks

Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks

3 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

4 minutes ago
 PSX gains 380 points

PSX gains 380 points

4 minutes ago
 Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building start ..

Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 27

4 minutes ago
 Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business