Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 18 April 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 05:48 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30
EURO EUR 298.26 297.73
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8073 1.8041
BRITISH POUND GBP 347.59 346.96
SWISS FRANC CHF 306.44 305.89
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.72 202.35
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 179.83 179.51
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.65 25.61
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.40 25.36
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.90 39.83
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 165.
18 164.88
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.18 204.81
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.74 35.68
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2030 0.2027
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.72 38.65
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.40 58.29
THAI BAHT THB 7.59 7.58
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.92 75.79
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.33 74.19
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.51 76.37
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.08 903.45
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.3011
GBP 346.5961
EUR 295.6949
JPY 1.7999
SETTLEMENT DATE: 20-04-2024
APP/as
