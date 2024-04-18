Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 18 April 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 05:48 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30

EURO EUR 298.26 297.73

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8073 1.8041

BRITISH POUND GBP 347.59 346.96

SWISS FRANC CHF 306.44 305.89

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.72 202.35

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 179.83 179.51

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.65 25.61

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.40 25.36

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.90 39.83

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 165.

18 164.88

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.18 204.81

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.74 35.68

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2030 0.2027

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.72 38.65

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.40 58.29

THAI BAHT THB 7.59 7.58

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.92 75.79

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.33 74.19

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.51 76.37

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.08 903.45

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3011

GBP 346.5961

EUR 295.6949

JPY 1.7999

SETTLEMENT DATE: 20-04-2024

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Inf ..

Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Infinix NOTE 40 Series

10 minutes ago
 Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires stron ..

Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires strong stakeholder consensus, polic ..

10 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Expo ..

KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre

16 minutes ago
 PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Netw ..

PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Network Association (APNA) on Prop ..

23 minutes ago
 KP Minister attends Fourth International Public He ..

KP Minister attends Fourth International Public Health Conference at KMU

20 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

12 minutes ago
MoU inked to revolutionize country's IT sector

MoU inked to revolutionize country's IT sector

12 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate out ..

Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook

12 minutes ago
 COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly

COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly

12 minutes ago
 Analysts mixed on Malaysia's rubber glove sector

Analysts mixed on Malaysia's rubber glove sector

7 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar

PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar

7 minutes ago
 Cyber Salus expands Global footprint with launch i ..

Cyber Salus expands Global footprint with launch in Middle East, Pakistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business