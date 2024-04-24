Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 April 2024
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30
EURO EUR 299.01 298.48
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8002 1.7970
BRITISH POUND GBP 347.21 346.59
SWISS FRANC CHF 305.75 305.20
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.02 203.66
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.71 181.38
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.93 25.88
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.61 25.56
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.01 39.94
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 165.
64 165.34
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.03 204.66
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.72 35.65
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2033 0.2030
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.77 38.70
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.40 58.30
THAI BAHT THB 7.56 7.55
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.43 76.29
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.32 74.19
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.45 76.32
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.15 903.53
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.25
GBP 343.7779
EUR 296.9762
JPY 1.7969
SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-04-2024
