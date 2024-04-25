Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 06:38 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30

EURO EUR 298.96 298.43

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7932 1.7899

BRITISH POUND GBP 347.40 346.78

SWISS FRANC CHF 304.74 304.20

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.55 203.19

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.22 180.89

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.76 25.71

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.38 25.34

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.01 39.94

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 165.

58 165.28

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.81 204.44

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 35.68

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2024 0.2021

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.73 38.66

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.30 58.20

THAI BAHT THB 7.50 7.49

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.42 76.29

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.32 74.19

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.46 76.33

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.18 903.56

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2942

GBP 345.8362

EUR 297.413

JPY 1.7966

SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-04-2024

APP/msq

