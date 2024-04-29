Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 29 April 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.40 277.90
EURO EUR 299.29 298.76
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7491 1.7460
BRITISH POUND GBP 349.09 348.47
SWISS FRANC CHF 305.35 304.80
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.23 203.87
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.03 182.70
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.68 25.63
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.33 25.28
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.05 39.98
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.
19 165.89
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.55 204.18
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.69
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2020 0.2016
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.78 38.71
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.43 58.32
THAI BAHT THB 7.53 7.51
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.43 76.29
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.33 74.19
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.43 76.30
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 904.80 903.18
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.22717
GBP 348.2849
EUR 298.6691
JPY 1.7837
SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-05-2024
APP/msq
Recent Stories
07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur
Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan
China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza
Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship
Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP
Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent
3rd polio drive of 2024 starts
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo
Two bootleggers held with imported wine
More Stories From Business
-
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent29 minutes ago
-
Cheema for tapping Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade potential31 minutes ago
-
Poland can help Pakistan combat climate change challenges: Ambassador2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to Iran visit FPCCI2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,047 points31 minutes ago
-
Yen swings after hitting new 34-year low; stocks mixed31 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 pasia against US dollar31 minutes ago
-
Business community commends PM initiatives of economic betterment3 hours ago
-
RTO Peshawar surpasses revenue target of third quarter3 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 500 per tola to Rs 243,9003 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan to remain closed on Wednesday26 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago