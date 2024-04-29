Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.40 277.90

EURO EUR 299.29 298.76

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7491 1.7460

BRITISH POUND GBP 349.09 348.47

SWISS FRANC CHF 305.35 304.80

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.23 203.87

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.03 182.70

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.68 25.63

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.33 25.28

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.05 39.98

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.

19 165.89

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.55 204.18

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.69

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2020 0.2016

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.78 38.71

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.43 58.32

THAI BAHT THB 7.53 7.51

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.43 76.29

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.33 74.19

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.43 76.30

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 904.80 903.18

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.22717

GBP 348.2849

EUR 298.6691

JPY 1.7837

SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-05-2024

APP/msq