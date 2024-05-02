Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 May 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.30 277.80
EURO EUR 299.23 298.69
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7866 1.7834
BRITISH POUND GBP 349.32 348.70
SWISS FRANC CHF 304.06 303.52
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.06 202.70
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.99 181.66
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.66 25.62
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.28 25.24
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.05 39.98
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 165.
17 164.87
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.95 204.58
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2025 0.2022
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.89 38.82
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.52 58.41
THAI BAHT THB 7.54 7.53
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.42 76.28
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.33 74.19
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.45 76.32
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.27 903.64
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2235
GBP 348.8088
EUR 297.8104
JPY 1.7743
SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-05-2024
