Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 May 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.20 277.70

EURO EUR 300.04 299.51

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8077 1.8044

BRITISH POUND GBP 349.09 348.46

SWISS FRANC CHF 307.11 306.56

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.30 202.94

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.05 183.72

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.85 25.80

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.61 25.57

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.15 40.08

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.

96 166.66

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.80 205.43

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.74 35.67

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2047 0.2044

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.92 38.85

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.70 58.60

THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.56

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.27 76.13

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.04

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.19

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.57 903.94

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.1097

GBP 349.1946

EUR 298.6898

JPY 1.8142

SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-05-2024

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding ..

Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding dues of two complainants

6 minutes ago
 Rupee depreciates by 03 paisa against US dollar

Rupee depreciates by 03 paisa against US dollar

15 minutes ago
 Shaza calls for equipping youth with latest techno ..

Shaza calls for equipping youth with latest technological advancements happening ..

10 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

10 minutes ago
 USAID launches groundbreaking clean energy initiat ..

USAID launches groundbreaking clean energy initiative to transform rural Pakista ..

10 minutes ago
 PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation ..

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal

48 minutes ago
CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry rep ..

CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case

1 hour ago
 PM loan scheme distributes Rs 83.6 billion to youn ..

PM loan scheme distributes Rs 83.6 billion to young entrepreneurs: Rana Mashhood

10 minutes ago
 PM loan scheme distributes Rs 83.6 billion to youn ..

PM loan scheme distributes Rs 83.6 billion to young entrepreneurs: Rana Mashhood

10 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for h ..

Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..

1 hour ago
 Int’l workshop on `Drug Design and Development' ..

Int’l workshop on `Drug Design and Development' from May 20-22

8 minutes ago
 Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business