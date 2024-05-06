Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.20 277.70
EURO EUR 300.04 299.51
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8077 1.8044
BRITISH POUND GBP 349.09 348.46
SWISS FRANC CHF 307.11 306.56
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.30 202.94
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.05 183.72
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.85 25.80
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.61 25.57
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.15 40.08
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.
96 166.66
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.80 205.43
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.74 35.67
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2047 0.2044
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.92 38.85
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.70 58.60
THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.56
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.27 76.13
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.04
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.19
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.57 903.94
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.1097
GBP 349.1946
EUR 298.6898
JPY 1.8142
SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-05-2024
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding dues of two complainants
Rupee depreciates by 03 paisa against US dollar
Shaza calls for equipping youth with latest technological advancements happening ..
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
USAID launches groundbreaking clean energy initiative to transform rural Pakista ..
PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal
CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case
PM loan scheme distributes Rs 83.6 billion to young entrepreneurs: Rana Mashhood
PM loan scheme distributes Rs 83.6 billion to young entrepreneurs: Rana Mashhood
Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..
Int’l workshop on `Drug Design and Development' from May 20-22
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Japan discuss bilateral cooperation in industry, food security23 minutes ago
-
SECP approves PIA’s scheme of arrangement23 minutes ago
-
Rupee depreciates by 03 paisa against US dollar15 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,500 per tola to Rs 240,50033 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 862 points33 minutes ago
-
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts10 minutes ago
-
Rs 520m released for schemes of Wasa3 hours ago
-
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan3 hours ago
-
EU election could force sharp turn in electric car policy3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
2 plots sealed over illegal construction3 hours ago
-
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s cultural and natura ..3 hours ago