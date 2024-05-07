Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 07:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.20 277.70

EURO EUR 300.12 299.58

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7999 1.7966

BRITISH POUND GBP 349.32 348.70

SWISS FRANC CHF 306.65 306.10

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.48 203.11

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.38 184.05

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.84 25.79

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.66 25.62

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.17 40.10

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.

31 167.01

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.79 205.42

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.70 35.64

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2048 0.2044

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.91 38.84

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.71 58.61

THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.55

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.27 76.13

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.04

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.19

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.10 903.47

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.1796

GBP 349.5327

EUR 299.3213

JPY 1.8086

SETTLEMENT DATE: 09-05-2024

