Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 May 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.20 277.70
EURO EUR 300.12 299.58
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7999 1.7966
BRITISH POUND GBP 349.32 348.70
SWISS FRANC CHF 306.65 306.10
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.48 203.11
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.38 184.05
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.84 25.79
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.66 25.62
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.17 40.10
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.
31 167.01
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.79 205.42
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.70 35.64
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2048 0.2044
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.91 38.84
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.71 58.61
THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.55
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.27 76.13
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.04
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.19
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.10 903.47
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.1796
GBP 349.5327
EUR 299.3213
JPY 1.8086
SETTLEMENT DATE: 09-05-2024
