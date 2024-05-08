Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 May 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60
EURO EUR 299.37 298.84
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7928 1.7896
BRITISH POUND GBP 347.39 346.76
SWISS FRANC CHF 306.01 305.46
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.30 201.93
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.85 182.52
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.65 25.61
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.42 25.38
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.06 39.99
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.
70 166.40
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.13 204.76
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.66
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2037 0.2033
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.85 38.78
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.64 58.54
THAI BAHT THB 7.53 7.52
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.27 76.13
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.19
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.89 904.27
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.028
GBP 348.3968
EUR 298.9913
JPY 1.8037
SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-05-2024
