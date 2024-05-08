Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 May 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60

EURO EUR 299.37 298.84

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7928 1.7896

BRITISH POUND GBP 347.39 346.76

SWISS FRANC CHF 306.01 305.46

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.30 201.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.85 182.52

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.65 25.61

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.42 25.38

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.06 39.99

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.

70 166.40

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.13 204.76

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.66

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2037 0.2033

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.85 38.78

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.64 58.54

THAI BAHT THB 7.53 7.52

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.27 76.13

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.19

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.89 904.27

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.028

GBP 348.3968

EUR 298.9913

JPY 1.8037

SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-05-2024

APP/msq

More Stories From Business