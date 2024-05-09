Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 09 May 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:57 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60
EURO EUR 299.57 299.03
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7885 1.7853
BRITISH POUND GBP 347.67 347.04
SWISS FRANC CHF 306.27 305.72
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.67 202.30
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.04 182.71
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.63 25.58
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.53 25.49
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.09 40.02
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.
03 166.73
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.29 204.92
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2035 0.2031
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.86 38.80
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.70 58.59
THAI BAHT THB 7.54 7.52
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.26 76.13
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.19
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 904.74 903.12
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278
GBP 346.6382
EUR 298.4608
JPY 1.7894
SETTLEMENT DATE: 13-05-2024
