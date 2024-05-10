Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 10 May 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.20 277.70
EURO EUR 300.35 299.81
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7869 1.7837
BRITISH POUND GBP 348.23 347.60
SWISS FRANC CHF 306.89 306.34
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.24 202.88
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.81 183.48
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.73 25.69
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.63 25.58
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.19 40.12
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.
47 167.17
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.53 205.16
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.74 35.68
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2033 0.2029
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.86 38.79
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.73 58.63
THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.56
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.27 76.14
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.19
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 904.72 903.09
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.0903
GBP 346.9176
EUR 298.4465
JPY 1.7845
SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-05-2024
