Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60
EURO EUR 300.24 299.70
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7863 1.7831
BRITISH POUND GBP 348.49 347.86
SWISS FRANC CHF 306.86 306.30
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.34 202.97
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.59 183.26
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.79 25.74
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.68 25.64
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.17 40.10
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.
16 166.86
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.46 205.09
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2033 0.2029
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.81 38.74
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.64 58.54
THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.55
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.27 76.14
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.19
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.13 903.50
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.0324
GBP 348.4303
EUR 299.8302
JPY 1.7862
SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-05-2024
APP/msq
Recent Stories
“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”
NUST announces film making competition
PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar
European stocks waver after record run
European stocks waver after record run
Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke global warming
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot
Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit
NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid Station Rohri
Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal
Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual profit
More Stories From Business
-
Vietnam spends nearly 1 bln USD on automobile imports in Jan.-April20 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 713 points1 hour ago
-
European stocks waver after record run9 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal reiterates commitment to policy of business facilitation, export diversification1 hour ago
-
European stocks waver after record run9 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim9 minutes ago
-
Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit6 minutes ago
-
Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal6 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual profit6 minutes ago
-
US, Japanese banks lead fossil fuel financing6 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 May 20243 minutes ago