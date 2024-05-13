Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 May 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60

EURO EUR 300.24 299.70

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7863 1.7831

BRITISH POUND GBP 348.49 347.86

SWISS FRANC CHF 306.86 306.30

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.34 202.97

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.59 183.26

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.79 25.74

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.68 25.64

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.17 40.10

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.

16 166.86

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.46 205.09

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2033 0.2029

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.81 38.74

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.64 58.54

THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.55

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.27 76.14

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.19

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.13 903.50

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.0324

GBP 348.4303

EUR 299.8302

JPY 1.7862

SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-05-2024

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Re ..

“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”

48 seconds ago
 NUST announces film making competition

NUST announces film making competition

12 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar

9 minutes ago
 European stocks waver after record run

European stocks waver after record run

9 minutes ago
 European stocks waver after record run

European stocks waver after record run

9 minutes ago
 Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke glob ..

Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke global warming

9 minutes ago
Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago
 Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dr ..

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot

3 hours ago
 Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit

Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit

6 minutes ago
 NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid S ..

NTDC adds 250 MVA auto-transformer at 220kV Grid Station Rohri

6 minutes ago
 Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaij ..

Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal

6 minutes ago
 Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual ..

Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual profit

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business