Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 15 May 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.20 277.70
EURO EUR 301.74 301.20
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7786 1.7754
BRITISH POUND GBP 350.48 349.85
SWISS FRANC CHF 307.17 306.61
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.97 203.61
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.00 184.67
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.91 25.87
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.79 25.74
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.37 40.30
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 168.
62 168.32
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.12 205.75
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 35.69
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2047 0.2043
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.87 38.80
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.18 59.07
THAI BAHT THB 7.61 7.60
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.27 76.14
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.39 76.25
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.30 903.68
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.1
GBP 348.4315
EUR 299.8196
JPY 1.7769
SETTLEMENT DATE: 17-05-2024
APP/MSQ
