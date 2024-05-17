Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17 May 2024

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.40 277.90

EURO EUR 302.93 302.38

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7861 1.7829

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.37 351.74

SWISS FRANC CHF 306.90 306.35

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.31 203.94

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.49 185.16

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.07 26.02

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.98 25.93

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.52 40.45

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

11 169.80

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.58 206.21

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.83 35.76

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2052 0.2049

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.88 38.81

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.47 59.36

THAI BAHT THB 7.67 7.66

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.32 76.18

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.23 74.10

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.40 76.26

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.22 905.60

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3

GBP 352.8287

EUR 302.5678

JPY 1.8019

SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-05-2024

