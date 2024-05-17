Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.40 277.90
EURO EUR 302.93 302.38
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7861 1.7829
BRITISH POUND GBP 352.37 351.74
SWISS FRANC CHF 306.90 306.35
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.31 203.94
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.49 185.16
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.07 26.02
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.98 25.93
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.52 40.45
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.
11 169.80
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.58 206.21
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.83 35.76
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2052 0.2049
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.88 38.81
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.47 59.36
THAI BAHT THB 7.67 7.66
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.32 76.18
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.23 74.10
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.40 76.26
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.22 905.60
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.3
GBP 352.8287
EUR 302.5678
JPY 1.8019
SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-05-2024
APP/mzr/
