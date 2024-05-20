Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 May 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.20 277.70

EURO EUR 303.16 302.62

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7863 1.7831

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.43 352.79

SWISS FRANC CHF 305.97 305.42

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.45 204.08

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 186.39 186.05

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.11 26.07

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.09 26.04

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.56 40.49

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

44 170.14

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.80 206.43

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.80 35.74

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2049 0.2045

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.81 38.74

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.38 59.28

THAI BAHT THB 7.73 7.71

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.26 76.13

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.18 74.05

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.34 76.21

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 906.31 904.68

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.1146

GBP 351.7315

EUR 301.7265

JPY 1.7839

SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-05-2024

APP/MSQ

