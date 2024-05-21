Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 May 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.30 277.80

EURO EUR 302.64 302.10

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7786 1.7754

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.57 352.94

SWISS FRANC CHF 305.46 304.91

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.02 203.66

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.16 184.82

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.14 26.09

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.96 25.91

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.49 40.42

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.

60 169.30

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.43 206.06

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.82 35.75

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2038 0.2034

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.80 38.73

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.35 59.24

THAI BAHT THB 7.67 7.66

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.07

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.37 76.23

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 906.99 905.36

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.1903

GBP 353.1069

EUR 302.4207

JPY 1.7862

SETTLEMENT DATE: 23-05-2024

APP/mzr/

