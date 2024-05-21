Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 06:49 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.30 277.80
EURO EUR 302.64 302.10
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7786 1.7754
BRITISH POUND GBP 353.57 352.94
SWISS FRANC CHF 305.46 304.91
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.02 203.66
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.16 184.82
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.14 26.09
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.96 25.91
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.49 40.42
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.
60 169.30
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.43 206.06
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.82 35.75
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2038 0.2034
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.80 38.73
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.35 59.24
THAI BAHT THB 7.67 7.66
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.07
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.37 76.23
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 906.99 905.36
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.1903
GBP 353.1069
EUR 302.4207
JPY 1.7862
SETTLEMENT DATE: 23-05-2024
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams
UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt
Khawaja Asif for an end to cigarette manufacturers' influence for tax evasion
UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal
Combination of physical, bio-chemical, methods to reduce BOD, COD in wastewater: ..
Syedaal Khan announces panel of chairperson for Senate session
Surroundings of historic Qasim Fort to be restored to promote tourism
KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in PA illegal recruitment case
Adulterated spices, food destroyed during raid at grinding unit
Muharrars of two police stations suspended
More Stories From Business
-
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 %21 minutes ago
-
SECP conducts workshop on collaboration with China in capital markets22 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister for fostering international collaborations to maximizing market opportunities22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing52 minutes ago
-
PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company56 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO56 minutes ago
-
One dead as Singapore Airlines Boeing flight hits severe turbulence1 hour ago
-
The International Monetary Fund cautions on timing of UK rate cut1 hour ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 122 points58 minutes ago
-
Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar58 minutes ago
-
Stock markets retreat as traders take profits58 minutes ago
-
Meat, meat products valued at $430.738 mln exported in 10 months3 hours ago