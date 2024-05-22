Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.40 277.90

EURO EUR 302.75 302.21

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7810 1.7778

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.92 353.28

SWISS FRANC CHF 305.47 304.93

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.08 203.71

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.55 185.21

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.19 26.14

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.12 26.07

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.50 40.43

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

48 170.17

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.67 206.30

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2044 0.2040

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.78 38.71

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.36 59.25

THAI BAHT THB 7.65 7.64

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.32 76.19

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.23 74.10

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.40 76.26

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.28 905.65

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2903

GBP 353.7626

EUR 302.3067

JPY 1.7812

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-05-2024

APP/msq