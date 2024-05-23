Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.45 277.95

EURO EUR 302.12 301.58

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7766 1.7734

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.43 353.79

SWISS FRANC CHF 304.53 303.99

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.54 203.17

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.61 184.28

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.11 26.06

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.04 25.99

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.42 40.34

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

40 170.09

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.34 205.97

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2043 0.2039

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.76 38.69

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.08 58.98

THAI BAHT THB 7.63 7.61

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.34 76.20

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.11

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.28

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.42 905.79

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.378

GBP 354.7092

EUR 302.1793

JPY 1.7795

SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-05-2024

APP/as

