Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 29 May 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.30 277.80
EURO EUR 302.46 301.91
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7694 1.7662
BRITISH POUND GBP 354.92 354.28
SWISS FRANC CHF 304.99 304.44
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.69 203.32
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.06 184.72
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.41 26.36
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.44 26.39
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.46 40.39
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.
70 170.40
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.29 205.92
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2041 0.2038
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.68 38.61
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.24 59.14
THAI BAHT THB 7.60 7.58
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.37 76.23
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 906.87 905.24
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2
GBP 354.2042
EUR 301.6801
JPY 1.7729
SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-05-2024
APP/as
