Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.40 277.90

EURO EUR 301.22 300.68

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7696 1.7664

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.48 352.84

SWISS FRANC CHF 304.85 304.31

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.90 202.54

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.01 183.68

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.20 26.15

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.27 26.23

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.31 40.24

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.

93 169.63

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.91 205.54

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2024 0.2020

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.69 38.62

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.16 59.06

THAI BAHT THB 7.55 7.53

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.34 76.20

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.24 74.11

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.28

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.36 905.73

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3061

GBP 355.0908

EUR 301.5725

JPY 1.7708

SETTLEMENT DATE: 03-06-2024

