Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 30 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 07:22 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.40 277.90
EURO EUR 301.22 300.68
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7696 1.7664
BRITISH POUND GBP 353.48 352.84
SWISS FRANC CHF 304.85 304.31
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.90 202.54
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.01 183.68
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.20 26.15
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.27 26.23
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.31 40.24
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.
93 169.63
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.91 205.54
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2024 0.2020
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.69 38.62
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.16 59.06
THAI BAHT THB 7.55 7.53
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.34 76.20
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.24 74.11
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.28
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.36 905.73
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.3061
GBP 355.0908
EUR 301.5725
JPY 1.7708
SETTLEMENT DATE: 03-06-2024
APP/as
Recent Stories
Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..
Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully
Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data13 minutes ago
-
Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep11 minutes ago
-
US growth slower than estimated in first quarter: govt28 minutes ago
-
HCCI a business community institution, not personal property of anyone: Ikram Rajput28 minutes ago
-
EIC, SCCI agree to establish consortium of companies in Ethiopia16 minutes ago
-
CDWP recommends two projects worth Rs609.45 billion to ECNEC for consideration44 minutes ago
-
Traders’ bodies announce support for Business Forum in SCCI election44 minutes ago
-
Servis Tyres Unveils Powerful New Campaign with Global Ambitions1 hour ago
-
PSX gains 41 points2 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1,500 per tola to Rs 241,2002 hours ago
-
Stocks slide, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims48 minutes ago
-
PPP rejects KP budget, says it would multiply public woes2 hours ago