Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 31 May 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.50 278.00

EURO EUR 301.95 301.41

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7758 1.7726

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.30 353.66

SWISS FRANC CHF 308.14 307.58

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.62 203.26

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.87 184.54

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.41 26.36

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.39 26.34

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.40 40.33

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

63 170.33

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.20 205.83

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.76 35.70

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2019 0.2015

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.76 38.69

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.24 59.13

THAI BAHT THB 7.58 7.57

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.35 76.22

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.12

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.42 76.29

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.82 906.19

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4049

GBP 353.7692

EUR 300.8444

JPY 1.7733

SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-06-2024

APP/mzr/

