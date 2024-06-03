Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 june 2024

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.30 277.80

EURO EUR 302.60 302.06

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7700 1.7668

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.67 354.03

SWISS FRANC CHF 308.77 308.21

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.20 203.83

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.07 184.74

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.60 26.55

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.53 26.49

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.50 40.42

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.10 170.

79

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.06 205.69

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2022 0.2018

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.71 38.64

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.16 59.05

THAI BAHT THB 7.58 7.56

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.37 76.23

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.59 906.96

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2527

GBP 353.4644

EUR 301.0972

JPY 1.7705

SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-06-2024

APP/msq

