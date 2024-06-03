Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 June 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 06:35 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.30 277.80
EURO EUR 302.60 302.06
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7700 1.7668
BRITISH POUND GBP 354.67 354.03
SWISS FRANC CHF 308.77 308.21
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.20 203.83
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.07 184.74
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.60 26.55
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.53 26.49
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.50 40.42
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.10 170.
79
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.06 205.69
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2022 0.2018
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.71 38.64
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.16 59.05
THAI BAHT THB 7.58 7.56
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.29 76.15
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.20 74.07
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.37 76.23
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.59 906.96
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2527
GBP 353.4644
EUR 301.0972
JPY 1.7705
SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-06-2024
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 30
NIM course participants visit PRA
Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..
World Athletics launches new biennial championship
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister meets with the representatives from Korean Companies working in Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
PSX witnessed bearish trend, losses 303 points51 minutes ago
-
Bilateral cochlear implanted52 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to implement mechanism TAD1 hour ago
-
Stock markets firm on renewed US rate cut hopes; gas price jumps27 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister appreciate ‘Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's for supporting digitalization in FB ..21 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Microsoft to invest $3.2 bn in AI in Sweden3 hours ago
-
KPRA surpasses annual target for the fiscal year 2023-243 hours ago
-
McKinsey team meets Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection3 hours ago