Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 June 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.60 278.10
EURO EUR 304.28 303.74
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7807 1.7775
BRITISH POUND GBP 356.70 356.06
SWISS FRANC CHF 310.85 310.29
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.19 203.82
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 186.04 185.70
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.87 26.83
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.65 26.60
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.72 40.65
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.34 172.
03
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.81 206.44
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 35.69
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2027 0.2023
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.74 38.67
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.35 59.25
THAI BAHT THB 7.61 7.56
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.34 76.21
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.11
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.27
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.45 906.82
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2409
GBP 353.6442
EUR 301.5296
JPY 1.7708
SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-06-2024
APP/as/
