Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 June 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.55 278.05
EURO EUR 303.61 303.07
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7923 1.7890
BRITISH POUND GBP 355.81 355.17
SWISS FRANC CHF 312.67 312.11
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.73 203.37
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.53 185.19
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.88 26.83
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.40 26.35
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.63 40.55
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.
32 172.01
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.92 206.55
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.75
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2033 0.2029
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.77 38.70
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.31 59.20
THAI BAHT THB 7.62 7.61
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.27 74.14
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.44 76.30
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.28 907.65
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2049
GBP 355.4345
EUR 302.6869
JPY 1.7909
SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-06-2024
Recent Stories
FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s statements
PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages
7th Agri Census to help devise best policy: Livestock secretary
Police officer suspended in Sialkot
State-of-art academic blocks inaugurated at FATA Varsity
SBA reiterates commitment to make SCCI active, strong chamber of KP
Foreign Service Officers visit Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar
National Think-Tank, Good Governance Forum organizes seminar on Khyber Pakhtunk ..
PM invites Huawei to invest in Pakistan's safe city, taxation, e-governance sect ..
European stocks climb on eve of expected eurozone rate cut
SAU, COMSTECH join hands to support Yemeni scholars
More Stories From Business
-
SBA reiterates commitment to make SCCI active, strong chamber of KP4 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar24 minutes ago
-
European stocks climb on eve of expected eurozone rate cut14 minutes ago
-
As investment drive falters, Saudi milks Aramco 'cash cow'55 minutes ago
-
Construction work on PIP to begin soon after Eid-ul-Azha: MD SIDB1 hour ago
-
Intellectual Property key to unlocking Pakistan's economic Potential: Chair-IPO Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Cambodia's export up 10.8 pct in first 5 months2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, losses 447 points2 hours ago
-
ChiNext Index closes lower Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Business community demands relief for promotion of industry in upcoming budget 2024-252 minutes ago
-
Vegetables prices surge in Bahawalpur3 hours ago
-
AIIB, Pakistan discuss strategic partnership, future development plans1 minute ago