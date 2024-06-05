Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 June 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 june 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.55 278.05

EURO EUR 303.61 303.07

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7923 1.7890

BRITISH POUND GBP 355.81 355.17

SWISS FRANC CHF 312.67 312.11

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.73 203.37

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.53 185.19

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.88 26.83

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.40 26.35

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.63 40.55

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.

32 172.01

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.92 206.55

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.75

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2033 0.2029

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.77 38.70

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.31 59.20

THAI BAHT THB 7.62 7.61

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.27 74.14

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.44 76.30

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.28 907.65

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2049

GBP 355.4345

EUR 302.6869

JPY 1.7909

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-06-2024

