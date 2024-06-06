Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 June 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.55 278.05
EURO EUR 303.90 303.35
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7902 1.7870
BRITISH POUND GBP 356.49 355.17
SWISS FRANC CHF 312.73 312.11
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.65 203.37
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.62 185.19
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.01 26.96
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.40 26.35
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.67 40.60
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.
73 172.42
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.94 206.57
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2043 0.2039
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.76 38.69
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.35 59.24
THAI BAHT THB 7.64 7.63
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.27 74.14
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.44 76.30
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.34 907.71
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2
GBP 355.4283
EUR 302.5147
JPY 1.782
SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-06-2024
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget
PM vows to follow China’s model of success
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
More Stories From Business
-
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget4 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, losses 356 points2 hours ago
-
Pak, Japan ink grant worth $ 2.1 million for HR- development scholarships2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Indonesian embassy officials in Pakistan visit SCCI3 hours ago
-
Cut in markup to bolster economy, enhance productivity: PBF3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up Rs 2,400 per tola to Rs 243,0005 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
NPO to organize workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship as a Career Choice'7 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1108 against USD Thursday8 hours ago
-
New Zealand's building activity down 4 pct in Q18 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES10 hours ago