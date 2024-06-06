Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 June 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 june 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.55 278.05

EURO EUR 303.90 303.35

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7902 1.7870

BRITISH POUND GBP 356.49 355.17

SWISS FRANC CHF 312.73 312.11

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.65 203.37

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.62 185.19

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.01 26.96

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.40 26.35

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.67 40.60

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.

73 172.42

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.94 206.57

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2043 0.2039

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.76 38.69

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.35 59.24

THAI BAHT THB 7.64 7.63

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.27 74.14

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.44 76.30

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.34 907.71

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2

GBP 355.4283

EUR 302.5147

JPY 1.782

SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-06-2024

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and ..

Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget

4 minutes ago
 PM vows to follow China’s model of success

PM vows to follow China’s model of success

14 minutes ago
 PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

2 hours ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

4 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

4 hours ago
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

5 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

5 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

6 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

6 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business