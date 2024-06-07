Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 07 June 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.65 278.15
EURO EUR 304.02 303.48
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7888 1.7856
BRITISH POUND GBP 356.24 355.60
SWISS FRANC CHF 312.90 312.34
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.80 203.43
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.82 185.48
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.95 26.90
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.39 26.34
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.68 40.61
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.66 172.
35
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.04 206.67
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.80 35.74
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2035 0.2031
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.76 38.69
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.35 59.25
THAI BAHT THB 7.37 7.23
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.27 74.14
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.44 76.30
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.25 907.62
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2903
GBP 355.6828
EUR 302.5572
JPY 1.7798
SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-06-2024
APP/as/
Recent Stories
US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong
BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid
Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..
Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation
Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers
The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday
Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU
Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive
KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor
More Stories From Business
-
US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losses 108 points8 minutes ago
-
Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in May 2436 minutes ago
-
Petroleum Dealers Association announces support to SBA57 minutes ago
-
China's foreign exchange reserves rise to 3.2320 trillion USD in May57 minutes ago
-
PM visit to China marks pivotal moment in Pak-China relations: Mian Kashif Ashfaq25 minutes ago
-
SIAL serving as catalyst in Pakistan’s economic growth2 hours ago
-
Delegation of 35th SMC from NIM visits SCCI2 hours ago
-
FCCI chief hopes consultancy firm to provide good service to students for study abroad2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 19 paisa against Dollar3 minutes ago
-
European stock markets decline before US jobs report3 minutes ago
-
NBP President interested to open first branch in mainland China3 minutes ago