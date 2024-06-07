Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 june 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.65 278.15

EURO EUR 304.02 303.48

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7888 1.7856

BRITISH POUND GBP 356.24 355.60

SWISS FRANC CHF 312.90 312.34

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.80 203.43

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.82 185.48

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.95 26.90

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.39 26.34

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.68 40.61

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 172.66 172.

35

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.04 206.67

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.80 35.74

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2035 0.2031

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.76 38.69

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.35 59.25

THAI BAHT THB 7.37 7.23

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.27 74.14

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.44 76.30

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.25 907.62

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2903

GBP 355.6828

EUR 302.5572

JPY 1.7798

SETTLEMENT DATE: 11-06-2024

