Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 10 june 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.60 278.10

EURO EUR 300.00 299.46

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7729 1.7697

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.10 353.47

SWISS FRANC CHF 310.57 310.01

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.27 201.90

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 183.54 183.21

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.47 26.43

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.96 25.91

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.14 40.07

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

05 169.74

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.73 205.36

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2020 0.2017

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.68 38.61

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.09 58.98

THAI BAHT THB 7.55 7.53

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.36 76.22

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.28 74.15

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.32 76.18

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.77 906.14

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.1

GBP 355.8568

EUR 302.7953

JPY 1.7884

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-06-2024

