Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 12 june 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.90 278.40

EURO EUR 299.73 299.20

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7722 1.7690

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.96 354.32

SWISS FRANC CHF 310.40 309.84

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.59 202.23

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.31 183.98

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.70 26.65

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.06 26.01

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.11 40.04

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.

17 170.86

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.92 205.55

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2022 0.2019

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.70 38.63

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.07 58.97

THAI BAHT THB 7.59 7.57

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.27 74.14

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.42 76.28

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.02 907.39

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3951

GBP 354.1465

EUR 299.6089

JPY 1.7689

SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-06-2024

