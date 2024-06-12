Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 12 June 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.90 278.40
EURO EUR 299.73 299.20
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7722 1.7690
BRITISH POUND GBP 354.96 354.32
SWISS FRANC CHF 310.40 309.84
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.59 202.23
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.31 183.98
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.70 26.65
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.06 26.01
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.11 40.04
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.
17 170.86
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.92 205.55
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2022 0.2019
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.70 38.63
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.07 58.97
THAI BAHT THB 7.59 7.57
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.27 74.14
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.42 76.28
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.02 907.39
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.3951
GBP 354.1465
EUR 299.6089
JPY 1.7689
SETTLEMENT DATE: 14-06-2024
APP/msq
Recent Stories
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
Conspiracies to bankrupt Pakistan thwarted; economic stability achieved: PM
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
PRCS distributes 210 loaders among flood affectees
CISS conference analyze India's elections
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal
Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strategic location, immense resources ..
Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergency plans finalized
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
More Stories From Business
-
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision3 minutes ago
-
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision19 minutes ago
-
Blood grouping, transfusion awareness camp at Sialkot University1 hour ago
-
Former KPTMA chief hails cut in discount rate1 hour ago
-
WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy17 minutes ago
-
Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar17 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 207 points2 hours ago
-
European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US11 minutes ago
-
GDP in G20 area rises 0.9% in 1st quarter2 hours ago
-
EU announces extra tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI keen to conduct Pak-China food, cultural analog2 hours ago
-
UAE-based British Pakistani launches Trade Gate, offering diverse trading opportunities2 hours ago