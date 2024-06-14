Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 14 June 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 279.00 278.50
EURO EUR 299.70 299.17
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7650 1.7618
BRITISH POUND GBP 355.21 354.57
SWISS FRANC CHF 311.60 311.04
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.72 202.36
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.69 184.36
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.73 26.68
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.18 26.14
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.11 40.04
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.41 171.
10
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.06 205.69
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2022 0.2018
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.68 38.61
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.12 59.02
THAI BAHT THB 7.58 7.57
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.36 76.22
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.26 74.12
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.42 76.28
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.66 907.03
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.5
GBP 356.0901
EUR 301.1699
JPY 1.7706
SETTLEMENT DATE: 21-06-2024
