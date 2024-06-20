Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 June 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.90 278.40

EURO EUR 299.76 299.27

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7619 1.7587

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.15 353.51

SWISS FRANC CHF 315.21 314.64

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.12 202.76

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.89 185.56

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.80 26.75

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.35 26.31

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.12 40.04

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.84 170.

54

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.18 205.81

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.83 35.76

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2013 0.2009

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.62 38.55

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.16 59.05

THAI BAHT THB 7.59 7.58

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.36 76.22

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.24 74.11

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.42 76.28

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.16 906.53

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4097

GBP 354.4156

EUR 298.0933

JPY 1.767

SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-06-2024

APP/as

