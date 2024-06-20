Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 June 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 06:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.90 278.40
EURO EUR 299.76 299.27
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7619 1.7587
BRITISH POUND GBP 354.15 353.51
SWISS FRANC CHF 315.21 314.64
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.12 202.76
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.89 185.56
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.80 26.75
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.35 26.31
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.12 40.04
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.84 170.
54
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.18 205.81
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.83 35.76
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2013 0.2009
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.62 38.55
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.16 59.05
THAI BAHT THB 7.59 7.58
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.36 76.22
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.24 74.11
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.42 76.28
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.16 906.53
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.4097
GBP 354.4156
EUR 298.0933
JPY 1.767
SETTLEMENT DATE: 24-06-2024
