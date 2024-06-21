Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 June 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34 275.
72
GBP 356.18 349.05
EUR 301.54 295.98
JPY 1.7707 1.7353
SAR 74.99 73.49
AED 76.60 75.58
