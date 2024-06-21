Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 21 June 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 21 june 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

72

GBP 356.18 349.05

EUR 301.54 295.98

JPY 1.7707 1.7353

SAR 74.99 73.49

AED 76.60 75.58

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officia ..

FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officials

6 minutes ago
 72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

7 minutes ago
 Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

9 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

9 minutes ago
 UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Science ..

UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar

9 minutes ago
Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

1 hour ago
 Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

2 hours ago
 Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

7 minutes ago
 Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB ..

Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..

2 hours ago
 Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in ..

Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in June

7 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business