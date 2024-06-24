Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.90 278.40

EURO EUR 298.39 297.85

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7443 1.7412

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.16 351.53

SWISS FRANC CHF 311.86 311.30

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.37 203.01

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.80 184.46

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.62 26.57

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.34 26.30

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.93 39.86

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.23 169.

92

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.59 205.22

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.83 35.76

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2004 0.2001

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.59 38.52

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.14 59.03

THAI BAHT THB 7.58 7.57

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.12

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.42 76.28

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.77 906.14

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4104

GBP 352.1056

EUR 297.4258

JPY 1.7533

SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-06-2024

