Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 June 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.90 278.40
EURO EUR 298.39 297.85
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7443 1.7412
BRITISH POUND GBP 352.16 351.53
SWISS FRANC CHF 311.86 311.30
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.37 203.01
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.80 184.46
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.62 26.57
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.34 26.30
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.93 39.86
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.23 169.
92
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.59 205.22
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.83 35.76
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2004 0.2001
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.59 38.52
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.14 59.03
THAI BAHT THB 7.58 7.57
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.12
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.42 76.28
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.77 906.14
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.4104
GBP 352.1056
EUR 297.4258
JPY 1.7533
SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-06-2024
APP/as
