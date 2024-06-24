Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 24 June 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.90 278.40

EURO EUR 298.39 297.85

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7443 1.7412

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.16 351.53

SWISS FRANC CHF 311.86 311.30

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.37 203.01

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.80 184.46

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.62 26.57

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.34 26.30

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.93 39.86

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.23 169.

92

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.59 205.22

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.83 35.76

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2004 0.2001

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.59 38.52

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.14 59.03

THAI BAHT THB 7.58 7.57

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.12

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.42 76.28

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.77 906.14

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4104

GBP 352.1056

EUR 297.4258

JPY 1.7533

SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-06-2024

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

'Kanya' Sri Lankan traditional dance to be held on ..

'Kanya' Sri Lankan traditional dance to be held on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 UK's Princess Anne in hospital after suspected hor ..

UK's Princess Anne in hospital after suspected horse incident

2 minutes ago
 CJP Isa says PTI committed suicide by merging with ..

CJP Isa says PTI committed suicide by merging with SIC

24 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heat ..

Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heats up the smartphone industry

31 minutes ago
 KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

47 minutes ago
 Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 202 ..

Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024

56 minutes ago
Seminar on pesticide residues and farmer cards hel ..

Seminar on pesticide residues and farmer cards held

4 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rise with French vote on horizon

Europe stocks rise with French vote on horizon

4 minutes ago
 UAE national energy firm proposes 12 bn euro takeo ..

UAE national energy firm proposes 12 bn euro takeover for Germany's Covestro

4 minutes ago
 Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 Japanese yen hits lowest level against US dollar s ..

Japanese yen hits lowest level against US dollar since April 29

4 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb assures consideration of PBC budget prop ..

Aurangzeb assures consideration of PBC budget proposals

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business