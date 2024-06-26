Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.90 278.40

EURO EUR 298.94 298.40

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7428 1.7396

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.37 352.74

SWISS FRANC CHF 311.23 310.67

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.95 203.58

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.88 185.55

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.64 26.59

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.26 26.22

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.00 39.93

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

29 169.98

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.59 205.22

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2005 0.2001

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.57 38.50

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.17 59.07

THAI BAHT THB 7.58 7.56

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.36 76.23

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.24 74.11

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.43 76.29

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 908.42 906.79

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.4

GBP 353.3731

EUR 298.584

JPY 1.7459

SETTLEMENT DATE: 28-06-2024

