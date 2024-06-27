Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30

EURO EUR 298.33 297.80

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7359 1.7327

BRITISH POUND GBP 351.71 351.08

SWISS FRANC CHF 310.53 309.97

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.27 202.91

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.47 185.14

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.49 26.44

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.10 26.06

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.91 39.84

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.

46 169.15

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.20 204.83

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.80 35.74

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2004 0.2000

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.52 38.45

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.04 58.93

THAI BAHT THB 7.54 7.53

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.34 76.20

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.22 74.09

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.40 76.27

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.56 905.94

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3

GBP 351.8547

EUR 297.0853

JPY 1.7355

SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-07-2024

APP/as

