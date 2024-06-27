Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 27 June 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:49 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday issued the following exchange rates
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30
EURO EUR 298.33 297.80
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7359 1.7327
BRITISH POUND GBP 351.71 351.08
SWISS FRANC CHF 310.53 309.97
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.27 202.91
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.47 185.14
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.49 26.44
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.10 26.06
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.91 39.84
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.
46 169.15
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.20 204.83
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.80 35.74
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2004 0.2000
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.52 38.45
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.04 58.93
THAI BAHT THB 7.54 7.53
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.34 76.20
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.22 74.09
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.40 76.27
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.56 905.94
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.3
GBP 351.8547
EUR 297.0853
JPY 1.7355
SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-07-2024
