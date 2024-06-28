Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 28 June 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30
EURO EUR 298.41 297.88
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7305 1.7274
BRITISH POUND GBP 351.85 351.22
SWISS FRANC CHF 309.71 309.16
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.05 202.69
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 184.77 184.44
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.30 26.25
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.10 26.06
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.94 39.86
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.
06 168.76
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.13 204.76
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.75
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2016 0.2013
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.53 38.47
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.05 58.95
THAI BAHT THB 7.56 7.55
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.37 76.23
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.12
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.42 76.28
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.98 906.35
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.25
GBP 351.4576
EUR 297.3658
JPY 1.7331
SETTLEMENT DATE: 03-07-2024
Recent Stories
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year
NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-23
Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..
Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker
Drug baron awarded life term on two counts
Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imp ..
Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships f ..
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points14 minutes ago
-
4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet business community at LCCI33 minutes ago
-
SMEDA launches 10 years cluster based development plan15 minutes ago
-
Japan's jobless rate unchanged in May at 2.6 pct1 hour ago
-
US Fed's preferred inflation indicator softens annually to 2.6% in May from 2.8% in April39 minutes ago
-
China allocates funds to flood-stricken areas1 hour ago
-
China's central bank stresses implementation of prudent monetary policy39 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister announces tax exemption for health, education sectors inputs2 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise before US inflation, amid vote activity17 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation falls by 0.73 pc3 hours ago
-
Economy poised for growth in FY2024-25: Finance Ministry3 hours ago
-
Govt to increase tax to GDP ratio to 13%: Finance Minister4 hours ago