Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 July 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.75 278.25
EURO EUR 299.52 298.98
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7234 1.7204
BRITISH POUND GBP 351.93 351.30
SWISS FRANC CHF 308.20 307.65
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.56 202.19
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.02 184.69
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.34 26.29
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.10 26.06
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.09 40.01
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 168.
66 168.36
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.10 204.73
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2005 0.2002
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.50 38.43
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.06 58.95
THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.55
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.38 76.24
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.34 74.21
QATAR RIYAL QAR 79.34 79.21
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.20 908.57
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2728
GBP 351.7924
EUR 297.5571
JPY 1.7294
SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-07-2024
APP/as
Recent Stories
At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July
DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT
CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June
In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court
TUF observes Olympic Day
President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet on July 4
Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism
ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overcome climate change
ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts
Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat
ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-IV bye-poll
More Stories From Business
-
Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July2 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat12 minutes ago
-
Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly highlighted : Baladi12 minutes ago
-
GCWUF arranges RIPE34 minutes ago
-
Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate this year19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points20 minutes ago
-
ICCI President express resolve for making country an investment hub2 hours ago
-
Mission Director USAID reaffirms commitment of continue support Pakistan's agriculture sector2 hours ago
-
Rupee shed 03 paisa against Dollar9 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in June9 minutes ago
-
Euro area unemployment rate in May constant at 6.4%3 hours ago
-
Türkiye’s share of world trade on rise as exports reach $63.6B in 20243 hours ago