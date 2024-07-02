Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 02 July 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.75 278.25

EURO EUR 299.52 298.98

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7234 1.7204

BRITISH POUND GBP 351.93 351.30

SWISS FRANC CHF 308.20 307.65

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.56 202.19

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 185.02 184.69

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.34 26.29

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.10 26.06

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.09 40.01

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 168.

66 168.36

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.10 204.73

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2005 0.2002

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.50 38.43

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.06 58.95

THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.55

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.38 76.24

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.34 74.21

QATAR RIYAL QAR 79.34 79.21

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 910.20 908.57

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2728

GBP 351.7924

EUR 297.5571

JPY 1.7294

SETTLEMENT DATE: 05-07-2024

