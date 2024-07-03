Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 July 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30

EURO EUR 299.83 299.30

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7233 1.7202

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.45 352.82

SWISS FRANC CHF 308.10 307.55

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.66 203.30

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 186.05 185.71

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.47 26.43

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.11 26.06

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.13 40.05

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.

39 169.09

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.36 204.99

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2005 0.2001

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.48 38.41

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.05 58.94

THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.55

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.36 76.22

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.12

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.43 76.29

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.02 907.39

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2549

GBP 351.2411

EUR 298.2057

JPY 1.7208

SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-07-2024

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish att ..

Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish attire

39 minutes ago
 Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President disc ..

Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations

36 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia eases access for Pakistani tourists w ..

Saudi Arabia eases access for Pakistani tourists with revised visa requirements

3 minutes ago
 PSX closes at historic high level of 80,233 points

PSX closes at historic high level of 80,233 points

3 minutes ago
 PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Ru ..

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia

2 hours ago
 Meeting held to discuss measures to cope with mons ..

Meeting held to discuss measures to cope with monsoon rains, possible flood

3 minutes ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

Rupee weakens against dollar

3 minutes ago
 LinkedIn report highlights critical role of contin ..

LinkedIn report highlights critical role of continuous learning in modern workpl ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister for early completion of outsourcing waste ..

Minister for early completion of outsourcing waste management programme

3 minutes ago
 Markets track Wall St records as Powell revives ra ..

Markets track Wall St records as Powell revives rate hopes

3 minutes ago
 Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

4 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business