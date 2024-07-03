Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30

EURO EUR 299.83 299.30

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7233 1.7202

BRITISH POUND GBP 353.45 352.82

SWISS FRANC CHF 308.10 307.55

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 203.66 203.30

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 186.05 185.71

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.47 26.43

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.11 26.06

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.13 40.05

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 169.

39 169.09

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.36 204.99

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.73

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2005 0.2001

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.48 38.41

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.05 58.94

THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.55

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.36 76.22

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.12

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.43 76.29

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.02 907.39

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2549

GBP 351.2411

EUR 298.2057

JPY 1.7208

SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-07-2024

