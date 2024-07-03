Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Following were the opening rates of the foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Following were the opening rates of the foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

25 278.35

USD 277.75 280.50

EURO 295.10 298.05

GBP 348.65 352.10

JPY 1.70 1.74

AED75.00 75.75

SAR73.20 73.93

CAD 201.00 205.50

AUD 182.00 185.20

