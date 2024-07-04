Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 July 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 06:22 PM

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30

EURO EUR 301.00 300.46

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7245 1.7214

BRITISH POUND GBP 354.95 354.32

SWISS FRANC CHF 309.26 308.70

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.26 203.89

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 186.99 186.65

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.69 26.64

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.39 26.34

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.28 40.21

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.

19 169.88

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.94 205.57

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2016 0.2012

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.53 38.46

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.15 59.04

THAI BAHT THB 7.61 7.59

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.36 76.22

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.12

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.27

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.31 907.68

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3052

GBP 353.2249

EUR 299.4285

JPY 1.7205

SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-07-2024

APP/as

