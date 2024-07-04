Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 04 July 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30
EURO EUR 301.00 300.46
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7245 1.7214
BRITISH POUND GBP 354.95 354.32
SWISS FRANC CHF 309.26 308.70
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.26 203.89
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 186.99 186.65
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.69 26.64
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.39 26.34
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.28 40.21
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 170.
19 169.88
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 205.94 205.57
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.81 35.74
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2016 0.2012
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.53 38.46
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.15 59.04
THAI BAHT THB 7.61 7.59
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.36 76.22
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.25 74.12
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.27
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.31 907.68
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.3052
GBP 353.2249
EUR 299.4285
JPY 1.7205
SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-07-2024
APP/as
Recent Stories
BFA students put on display their theses
BISP-ADB to connect beneficiaries with global job markets and skill programmes
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Commissioner reviews Chenab river situation
SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals
Five injured in road mishap
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again
IESCO to replace all meters with AMI by 2030: Dr Amjad
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role
On SCO sidelines, PM Shehbaz interacts with world leaders
Vaccine development training of OIC scientists begins in Jakarta
More Stories From Business
-
Recent climate disasters resulting in losses of $30b to Pakistan's economy; Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Belorussian minister reiterates for bringing new dimensions in Pak-Belarus relations2 hours ago
-
NPM Committee reveals significant inflation decline from 18.5% to 12.2%2 hours ago
-
KP Govt to utilize receipts from oil, gas on concerned districts2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.243,3002 hours ago
-
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills2 hours ago
-
Oil down over data suggesting economic slowdown in US3 hours ago
-
Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic exports up 19 pct in H13 hours ago
-
Collectorate of Customs Sambrial achieves FBR target5 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Australia posts int'l trade surplus of $3.9B in May4 hours ago
-
China's service trade surges in Jan-May with tourism boom4 hours ago