Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

35 278.45

USD 277.75 280.50

EURO 297.10 300.05

GBP 351.15 354.60

JPY 1.70 1.75

AED75.20 75.95

SAR73.40 74.13

CAD 201.50 206.00

AUD 183.50 186.50

