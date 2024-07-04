Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 03 July 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
35 278.45
USD 277.75 280.50
EURO 297.10 300.05
GBP 351.15 354.60
JPY 1.70 1.75
AED75.20 75.95
SAR73.40 74.13
CAD 201.50 206.00
AUD 183.50 186.50
APP/as
