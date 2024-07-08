Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 07:19 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.80 278.30

EURO EUR 302.15 301.61

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7353 1.7322

BRITISH POUND GBP 356.83 356.19

SWISS FRANC CHF 311.04 310.48

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.23 203.86

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 188.09 187.76

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.68 26.63

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.41 26.36

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.44 40.36

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 171.

25 170.94

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.56 206.19

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.79 35.72

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2021 0.2017

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.58 38.51

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 59.14 59.04

THAI BAHT THB 7.65 7.63

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.33 76.20

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.23 74.10

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.28

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 909.70 908.07

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.25

GBP 355.52

EUR 301.2891

JPY 1.7305

SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-07-2024

APP/msq

