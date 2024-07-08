Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 July 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 07:16 PM

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.30 278.

40

USD 279.00 280.50

EURO 299.20 302.15

GBP 354.15 357.65

JPY 1.71 1.75

AED 75.40 76.15

SAR 73.65 74.38

CAD 202.00 206.50

AUD 184.75 187.75

APP/MSQ

