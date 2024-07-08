Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.30 278.

40

USD 279.00 280.50

EURO 299.20 302.15

GBP 354.15 357.65

JPY 1.71 1.75

AED 75.40 76.15

SAR 73.65 74.38

CAD 202.00 206.50

AUD 184.75 187.75

